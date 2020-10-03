RAISE Summit to witness robust participation from various stakeholders

The Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) virtual summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has so far registered more than 35,034 stakeholders from academia, the research industry and government representatives from 123 countries for participation.

RAISE 2020 is a first of its kind, global meeting of minds on AI to drive India's vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment through responsible AI.

Organised by the Government, the event will witness robust participation from global industry leaders, key opinion makers, government representatives and academia.

It will witness experts like Professor Daniela Rus, Director of Computer Science and AI lab at MIT, USA, Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good at Google Research India, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia, Jonathan Stuart Russel, Computer Scientist, UC Berkeley, and Arunima Sarkar, Lead, AI, World Economic Forum, among others.

They will be participating on October 7, the third day of the Summit. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog are organising a Global Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020, from October 5-9.

Professor Rus will talk about the vision of Global Partnership on AI, which India joined as a founder member in June, along with the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Korea and Singapore, a government release said.

From agriculture to fin-tech and healthcare to infrastructure, India is at the cusp of rapid development in AI. India can become the AI laboratory of the world and contribute to inclusive development and growth through empowerment, it said.

The RAISE 2020 Summit will serve as a platform for discussion and consensus building to help create a data-rich environment, which will help to eventually transform lives globally, it added.