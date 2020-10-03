RAISE Summit to witness robust participation from various stakeholders

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
The Responsible Artificial Intelligence for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) virtual summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has so far registered more than 35,034 stakeholders from academia, the research industry and government representatives from 123 countries for participation.
RAISE 2020 is a first of its kind, global meeting of minds on AI to drive India's vision and roadmap for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment through responsible AI.
Organised by the Government, the event will witness robust participation from global industry leaders, key opinion makers, government representatives and academia.
It will witness experts like Professor Daniela Rus, Director of Computer Science and AI lab at MIT, USA, Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good at Google Research India, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia, Jonathan Stuart Russel, Computer Scientist, UC Berkeley, and Arunima Sarkar, Lead, AI, World Economic Forum, among others.
They will be participating on October 7, the third day of the Summit. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog are organising a Global Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020, from October 5-9.
Professor Rus will talk about the vision of Global Partnership on AI, which India joined as a founder member in June, along with the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Korea and Singapore, a government release said.
From agriculture to fin-tech and healthcare to infrastructure, India is at the cusp of rapid development in AI. India can become the AI laboratory of the world and contribute to inclusive development and growth through empowerment, it said.
The RAISE 2020 Summit will serve as a platform for discussion and consensus building to help create a data-rich environment, which will help to eventually transform lives globally, it added.
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
Stock lists at 116% premium to the upper end of the price band
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...