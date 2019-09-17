Ramkumar Ramamoorthy appointed CMD, Cognizant India

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Cognizant Technology Solutions today appointed Ramkumar Ramamoorthy Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, and named him Head of India Operations. In India, the company has over two lakh employees.
Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries announced the appointment in a message to Cognizant employees sent on September 17.
"Through countless interactions with our leaders and teams in India, not to mention two week-long visits there, I’ve developed a deep appreciation for the jewel that is Cognizant India — the hub of our global delivery, solutioning, and innovation. We are fortunate to have many talented and engaged colleagues in India, more than 200,000 in all, who excel at serving our clients. The bright future of Cognizant India will see us building the industry’s most admired delivery engine, blending efficiency with innovation. That future will also include attracting and developing even more of the best talent, strengthening our brand and reputation, and ensuring the highest levels of ethics, compliance, and governance," the note said.
"With that in mind, I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Ramkumar Ramamoorthy to Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, reporting directly to the company’s Executive Committee."
“Ramkumar, during his 21-plus years with our company, has played a leading role in developing many of our India-based portfolios, among them Marketing and Communications, Market Research and Intelligence, Public Affairs, and Knowledge Management, along with spearheading the activation of our corporate purpose through the work and generosity of Cognizant Foundation and Cognizant Outreach.
“In the weeks ahead, Ramkumar will establish both a Management Committee and an Operating Committee for India. These committees will help us further strengthen our operations in the country, pro-actively advancing our agenda as we engage with the media and government, drive greater diversity and inclusion throughout our organisation, and extend our corporate citizenship efforts and our reputation as an employer of choice, as we work to accelerate Cognizant’s topline growth. As our new Head of India Operations, Ramkumar will have all of the country’s location heads and corporate function leaders as dotted-line reports,” the note said.
