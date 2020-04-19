Info-tech

Ransomware attack causes service disruption for Cognizant Tech

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 19, 2020 Published on April 19, 2020

Representative Image

The attack caused service disruption to some clients of Cognizant Technology Solutions.

﻿A ransomware attack has caused service disruption to some of the clients of Cognizant Technology Solutions.

The attack comes in the midst of thousands of its employees in India and the Philippines working from homes during the lockdown caused by Covid-19.

In a press release, Cognizant confirmed the security breach in their internal systems. It was attributed it to a Maze ransomware and has caused service disruptions to some of its clients.

“Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident. Cognizant is also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities,” the release added.

“We are in ongoing communication with our clients and have provided them with indicators of compromise and other technical information of a defensive nature,” it said.

Published on April 19, 2020
Cognizant Technology Solutions
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Restrict e-commerce only to essentials, urge mobile retailers