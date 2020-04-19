Ransomware attack causes service disruption for Cognizant Tech

﻿A ransomware attack has caused service disruption to some of the clients of Cognizant Technology Solutions.

The attack comes in the midst of thousands of its employees in India and the Philippines working from homes during the lockdown caused by Covid-19.

In a press release, Cognizant confirmed the security breach in their internal systems. It was attributed it to a Maze ransomware and has caused service disruptions to some of its clients.

“Our internal security teams, supplemented by leading cyber defense firms, are actively taking steps to contain this incident. Cognizant is also engaged with the appropriate law enforcement authorities,” the release added.

“We are in ongoing communication with our clients and have provided them with indicators of compromise and other technical information of a defensive nature,” it said.