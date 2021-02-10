Rapido launches rental services for multi-point trips in 6 cities

Homegrown bike taxi platform Rapido has announced the launch of rental services in six Indian cities.

The company has launched its two-wheeler bike taxi rental services in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Jaipur.

With this new service, Rapido is targeting customers who require transportation to complete multiple tasks at different locations and want to avoid the hassle of multiple bookings.

Rapido Rental can be booked under selected package for fixed durations i.e. one hour, two hours, three hours, four hours and six hours A dedicated driver partner or Captain will be available with the customer throughout the trip. The customer will be charged a fixed amount in addition to the package for usage beyond package allowance.

“In the last months, we have noticed a rising need for a multi-stop, affordable and easily accessible ride among customers, especially our high usage customers,” Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said.

“With Rapido Rental, we aim to address the need for such users who have a use case of multi-point travel. This can be a short stopover to pick a few things from a local shop to longer/ multiple stops related to work or personal use-cases such as for comprehensive shopping, house hunting, etc. We hope to provide a superior user experience and a win-win situation for our customers and Captains,” Sanka said.