Realme launches all-new UI; aims at being trendy, vibrant and fun

Realme, the fast-growing Chinese smartphone brand, officially unveiled its brand new Realme UI on Monday.

The UI design is aimed at being ‘Seamless fun’ targeted towards a younger audience. And it’s more vibrant and interactive too. Its UI is based on the Real Design concept with simplified navigation. The new UI also builds upon the old design, bettering the fluency, performance and overall power consumption with a plethora of smart, power-saving features.

At par with its young and fun branding, the new Realme UI provides a trendy new feature called ‘focus mode’ which enables users to provisionally disconnect their phone, while the device simultaneously plays relaxing music in the background.

The UI is based on the latest Android 10 OS. The system also focuses on data privacy with a standalone ‘Personal Information Protection’ feature to manage access to personal information by third-party apps. The feature enables the app to provide empty information pages when access is requested by other apps.

The 3-finger screenshot smart gesture is among the most popular features, where users can focus on specific areas and screenshot that particular area by holding down three fingers; no cropping would be needed, claims the company.

As for the overall design, the colour schemes followed throughout the themes, animations, icons and wallpapers are vibrant and based on colours that go well with high-saturation and high-brightness with 11 new ‘nature-themed’ wallpapers. The animations are also more optimised.

The UI is pretty interactive and personalised. Users can also customise the individual icons and change the overall shape and size of the icons as well as internal graphics.

Realme falls under the umbrella of the Chinese electronics giant Bu Bu Gao Electronics (BBK), which now holds sway over 40 per cent of the Indian smartphone market, according to a report by International Data Corporation (IDC). Realme’s market share at the end of Q3 was 14.3 per cent.