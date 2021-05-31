Realme launches new range of smart 4K TVs in India

A sustainable brew that cheers
Realme has announced the launch of its new Realme Smart TV 4K in India. The 4K smart TV will come in two sizes — 108 cm (43-inch) and 126 cm (50-inch).
The smart TV will deliver a display resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is powered by the Dolby Vision imaging technology.
“The Dolby Vision is an advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide colour gamut capabilities,” Realme said.
The TV features an ultra-wide colour gamut, up to 83 per cent NTSC and 90 per cent DCI-P3. The TVs featuring a LED screen and have received TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification.
The television has a viewing angle of up to 178°.
As for audio, the TV supports Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. The 4K TV comes with 24W quad stereo speakers. Two sets of speakers are located at the bottom of Realme Smart TV 4K and each set is composed of one full-range speaker and one tweeter.
It also features a DTS HD Sound System (Digital Theatre Systems).
The TV is powered by a 4K UHD processor from MediaTek, a quad-core 64-bit architecture, an ARM Cortex A53 1.5GHz CPU, and a new Mali G52 GPU. It is equipped with 2GB RAM with 16GB Flash ROM.
The smart TV features a built-in Google Assistant and supports Google hands-free voice control. It runs on Android 10.0. Users will have access to content across platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and Google Play.
The smart TV is priced at ₹27,999 for the 43 inch variant and ₹39,999 for the 50-inch version. The first sale of the latest Realme Smart TV 4K is scheduled for June 4 from 12 noon onwards on Realme.com, Flipkart.com and mainline channels.
Realme Smart TV 4K comes with a one-year warranty plus a one more year screen warranty, Realme said.
