Refinitiv partners IBSFINtech to launch automated Treasury Management Solution

Refinitiv, an LSEG business and one of the leading provider of financial markets data and infrastructure, and IBSFINtech, an Enterprise solutions provider, have joined hands to launch InTReaX™, a new age automated treasury management solution (TMS) for cash and liquidity management, currency risk management, and market insights.
The partnership will help corporates in India modernise and automate their treasury workflow flexibly and enable smooth operations with strategic insights. With this partnership, IBSFINtech is now offering its on-premise TMS on Cloud.
“We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Refinitiv to support the corporate treasury industry in India as it continues to evolve. With our SaaS TMS, InTReaX™ powered by Refinitiv data and analytics, we envision strengthening every corporate treasury helping to transform the strategic power-center of the organization. Our On-Premise platform is trusted by large corporates across the country and our vision is to expand with this new age SaaS TMS,” said CM Grover, Managing Director and CEO at IBSFINtech.
The TMS will cater to corporates with capabilities to manage forex risk, cash flow and liquidity and hedge accounting module. Also it comes bundled in with the live market insights from Refinitiv (erstwhile Thomson Reuters).
Gautam Verma, Head of South Asia, Data & Analytics at LSEG, said in a statement: “Our partnership with IBSFINtech is an exciting step towards simplifying modern treasury with robust technology. CXOs and treasury heads can now confidently strengthen their strategic decisions at a global level with accurate information on corporate governance thatembeds internal compliances. Today’s risk management policies help combat the volatility of foreign currency exposures and we intend to work in tandem with this goal by providing access to Refinitiv Data Scope Select tools and Refinitiv Eikon research,”
The newly launched solution will enable CXOs and Treasurers to enhance visibility, transparency and control; mitigate operational risk; drive automation; and improve business efficiency. The intelligent transaction management, analytics and decision-support is highly scalable and configurable across the whole corporate treasury ecosystem by accessing powerful analytics – including management of cash and foreign exchange transactions, pre-trade, trade and post-trade, derivatives valuations and portfolio analytics. Refinitiv’s ecosystem of FX trading market solutions will also help the businesses to complete end-to-end workflows for trading forex.
Treasury Heads and CXOs faced challenges in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic and the shift to remote working, rising counterparty risks and extremely volatile markets.
The adoption of automated treasury management solutions has become an essential catalyst for risk management and successful business strategies. Corporate leaders in India are recognizing the need for professionally managed and automatized treasury functions and are becoming more digitally advanced and data-first. Refinitiv and IBSFINtech’s solution is expected to play a pivotal role in this development.
