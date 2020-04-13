Reliance-backed Fynd launches COVID-19 theme game ‘Corona Striker’

Reliance-backed eCommerce platform Fynd on Monday launched a new cross-platform game ‘Corona Striker,’ built on the theme of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The e-commerce platform’s new hyper-casual game Corona Striker is a part of its "Save the World" social initiative to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic. Fynd's Corona Striker is ad-free.

“It's a free casual game for all ages and is completely free of advertisements. The purpose of the game is to engage people and communicate safety measures for the prevention of COVID-19,” the company said in an official statement.

The game is built as such that the player has to battle a “monster” resembling the corona “virus” to prevent the infection from spreading across the globe.

It includes social awareness messages related to COVID-19 built-in throughout the game. These messages are meant to communicate “healthy self-care practices to the engaged player.”

"Games are excellent at capturing the attention of diverse groups and can have a lasting impact. With Corona Striker, we are sharing socially relevant information in an appealing framework to encourage more people to practice social distancing, and to stay safe and healthy," said Farooq Adam, Co-founder at Fynd.

Pradeep Tiwari, Principal Architect at Fynd said, "We want people to have a positive experience and be receptive to the disease prevention communication.“

The concept of Corona Striker was proposed by Fynd’s Applied Machine Learning (AML) team. The team works on building AI-based systems for Fynd in areas of eCommerce and retail.

The game can be played on Android-based smartphones as well as on Desktop devices. Corona Striker is available at https://coronastriker.gofynd.com/and on the MyJio App.