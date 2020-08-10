Info-tech

Reliance Industries demands ₹96 crore refund from AP discoms 

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 10, 2020 Published on August 10, 2020

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani   -  THE HINDU

Reliance Industries has petitioned the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission seeking declaration that ‘high speed diesel’ is an alternative fuel in terms its power purchase agreements (PPA) with four electricity distribution companies of Andhra Pradesh.  

Accordingly, it has sought refund of ₹96.68 crore from the discoms, saying the amount represented “unauthorized deductions”. 

