Reliance Jio loses subscribers in September

Reliance Jio lost nearly 2 crore subscribers in September even as Bharti Airtel added over 2.74 lakh active users in the month according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,186.72 million at the end of August-21 to 1,166.02 million in September, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 1.74 per cent.

Wireless subscriptions in urban areas decreased from 650.39 million at the end of August to 637.89 million in September and wireless subscriptions in rural areas also decreased from 536.33 million to 528.13 million during the same period. Monthly decline rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were -1.92 per cent and -1.53 per cent respectively.