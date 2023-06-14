Reliance Jio’s True 5G services are now available inall district headquarters of Kerala, making it the first and only operator to cover all 14-district headquarters and over 35 major cities and towns. Besides, hundreds of villages adjoining these cities and towns will be able to enjoy Jio True 5G benefits.

Reliance Jio has acquired adequate 5G spectrum in the 3500 MHz and the premium 700 MHz band. As a result, customers will experience high-quality indoor and outdoor True 5G services across the entire State making use of the latest carrier aggregation technology.

Jio Welcome Offer is available to all customers with eligible plans across the State, offering unlimited usage at speeds up to 1 Gbps+ at no additional cost.

The milestone of covering all 14 district headquarters and all major towns across Kerala has been achieved in less than 6 months of 5G launch in the State last December.

A Jio spokesperson said, ‘This achievement is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of Kerala, especially the youth. ”

“Jio True 5G services will equip people with infinite growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT,” the spokesperson added. Jio plans to launch its True 5G services in every town and taluka in the country by the end of December 2023.