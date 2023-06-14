Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI), a captive tech centre for Renault and Nissan globally, has signed an agreement with start-up ecosystem player T-Hub. The two organisations will organise a corporate innovation programme to connect start-ups with industry experts and provide proof-of-concept (PoC) grants.

“By tapping into T-Hub’s vast innovation ecosystem, RNTBCI aims to enhance its innovation capabilities and foster the growth of disruptive solutions within the mobility market,” a T-Hub exectuvie said after signing the agreement.

“T-Hub start-ups will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from Renault Nissan Tech experts, engage in paid PoC projects, and pitch their innovative solutions to the corporate leadership at Renault Nissan,” he said.

“It is important to leverage the technological potential of the fast-growing start-up ecosystem in India by collaborating with young tech start-ups. This collaboration with T-Hub will help promote the innovation ecosystem, supporting technology driven start-ups,” Debashis Neogi, Managing Director, RNTBCI, said.

New CIO for T-Hub

Meanwhile, T-Hub has appointed Sujit Jagirdar as its new Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

With over 20 years of experience in IT and Business Process Consulting, Digital Transformation rollouts, Sujit will focus on driving strategic engagements with corporates, ecosystem enablers, government bodies, and start-ups.