New DelhiBharti Airtel is expected to report steady revenue growth led by mix improvement and a rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) because of tariff hikes in the first quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the July-September quarter is expected to rise by around 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to around Rs. 38,200 crore compared with Rs. 34,526 crore in the corresponding period last year.

According to analysts, the consolidated net profit is expected to jump over 68 per cent YoY to around Rs.3,600 crore during the period as compared with Rs.2,145 crore in the same quarter of FY23.

EBIDTA margin is also expected to rise at around Rs.19,950 crore, a growth of around 13 per cent YoY from Rs.17,721 crore in Q2FY23.

“ARPU is expected to increase 1.9 per cent QoQ to Rs.204 (vs Rs.200 in 1QFY24) driven by one more day during the quarter and strong mobile broadband (MBB) upgrades,” JM Financial had said in its report earlier this month.

The analysts expected the net subscribers to grow by around four million, and MBB subs addition by around seven million.

During the quarter, the company launched Airtel IQ Reach, a first-of-its-kind self-serve marketing communications platform, enabling brands/ companies to drive targeted customer engagements through personalised communications.

It also announced the enrollment of over 50 million unique 5G customers on its network within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus, adding that Airtel 5G Plus services are available across all districts in the country now.

