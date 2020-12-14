RJio accuses Airtel, Vodafone of ‘unethical, anti-competitive’ practises

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), the company controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has crosssed swords with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India again, this time accusing the incumbents of “unethical and anti-competitive” practises.
In a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), RJio has accused Airtel and Vodafone of a blatant violation of principles of tariff advertisement as prescribed by the regulator, besides indulging in unethical porting of subscribers.
“These companies continue to remain directly or indirectly involved in supporting and furthering the insinuations and false and frivolous rumours of Reliance being an undue beneficiary of the farm bills, for unethical pecuniary benefit in the form of induced porting of RJIL customers,” the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by BusinessLine, said.
RJio has accused Airtel and Vodafone of using the farmers’ protest as a means to campaign and malign RJio. The operators, through various Mobile Number Portability (MNP) campaigns, are using social platforms and asking RJio subscribers to port to Airtel and Vodafone, it alleged.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...