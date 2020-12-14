RJio accuses Airtel, Vodafone of ‘unethical, anti-competitive’ practises

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), the company controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has crosssed swords with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India again, this time accusing the incumbents of “unethical and anti-competitive” practises.

In a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), RJio has accused Airtel and Vodafone of a blatant violation of principles of tariff advertisement as prescribed by the regulator, besides indulging in unethical porting of subscribers.

“These companies continue to remain directly or indirectly involved in supporting and furthering the insinuations and false and frivolous rumours of Reliance being an undue beneficiary of the farm bills, for unethical pecuniary benefit in the form of induced porting of RJIL customers,” the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by BusinessLine, said.

RJio has accused Airtel and Vodafone of using the farmers’ protest as a means to campaign and malign RJio. The operators, through various Mobile Number Portability (MNP) campaigns, are using social platforms and asking RJio subscribers to port to Airtel and Vodafone, it alleged.