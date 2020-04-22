RJio-Facebook deal: Jio Platforms’ plan on investments, paring debt

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Jio Platforms, Reliance Industries’ wholly-owned digital subsidiary, will invest ₹15,000 crore from the ₹43,574 crore ($5.7 billion) it gets from Facebook into the company.
The remaining will be used to reduce RIL’s debt, which stands at about ₹40,000 crore, Anshuman Thakur, Head of Strategy and Planning at Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), said in a concall.
RJio, is a fully-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms, is India's largest mobile services provider with 388 million subscribers.
“We do intend to take the company public in the medium-term,” Thakur said, when asked about RJio’s listing plans.
“We are exploring multiple ways of collaboration, we will collaborate on areas which compliment our businesses, while we will compete on areas where we have a separate business, Thakur added.
On Wednesday, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook has announced investments of ₹43,574 crore into India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms.
“We will collaborate on many, we will compete on many,” Managing Director of Facebook's India unit Ajit Mohan said.
Jio Platforms hosts all digital initiatives of the firm, including Jio digital services (mobile, broadband), Apps, tech capabilities (AI, Big Data, IoT) and investments (like Den, Hathway).
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...