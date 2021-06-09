RJio users can now recharge, make payments over WhatsApp

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has integrated its customer-related services with WhatsApp to enable users recharge over the messaging app.

Apart from recharges, the collaboration would enable users to make payments, SIM recharge, number porting, get answers to their queries and raise complaints among others, said the sources.

The services are also available for JioFiber and JioMart, sources added.

Also read: To support data demand, RJio is building India-centric submarine cable systems

At present, the services are available in English and Hindi, and the firm will soon roll it out in more Indian languages.

Users have to send a “hi” to 7000770007 from their WhatsApp account to avail of these services.

Terming this as the most “innovative product for customer empowernment in recent times”. RJio said that WhatsApp is a household name and almost every smartphone user uses WhatsApp multiple times a day.