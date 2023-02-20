The Udupi-based Robosoft Technologies has appointed Samip Mutha as Executive Vice President and Country Head – UK. Prior to joining Robosoft, he was the Vice President and Group Head (Digital and Innovation) of RPG Group.

A media statement said that Samip comes with an experience spanning two decades across geographies and domains in management consulting, digital transformation, customer experience, corporate innovation, entrepreneurship, and venture investment.

Ravi Teja Bommireddipalli, MD and CEO, Robosoft Technologies, said, “We are thrilled to have such an experienced and accomplished leader drive our ambitious growth plans in UK and Europe. Our credentials as a full-service digital experience partner will be further strengthened as Samip is a trusted and proven partner to CXOs globally in driving their digital transformation initiatives. I am confident that he will position Robosoft as a go-to partner for cutting-edge digital solutions in the UK and Europe markets and live up to our promise of ‘Simplifying Digital, Simplifying Lives’.”

Expansion opportunity

Samip Mutha said there is a great opportunity to expand the tremendous equity of Robosoft Technologies in the UK and Europe markets. “Our experience and expertise in crafting digital solutions for banking and financial services, media and entertainment, e-commerce, and retail will be relevant here as enterprises seek to create a competitive edge through digital experiences. UK and Europe already have the foundation blocks required for building a digital economy with the support and vision of Government complimented by academia, infrastructure, and unicorns. We are confident that we can partner in this journey to deliver a positive digital experience to enterprises and citizens at large,” he said.

Robosoft Technologies worked with London & Partners in setting up the UK and Europe operations.

Hemin Bharucha, Director of India at London & Partners, said, “We’re delighted that Robosoft has signalled its intention to grow its footprint in the UK and Europe by making a senior hire in London. London is a truly global business centre and can provide ambitious Indian companies like Robosoft with easy access to world-class talent, customers, and markets it needs to scale internationally. We’re excited to continue helping Robosoft with their UK and Europe growth plans and look forward to working with Samip and his team to maximise all the great opportunities that London can offer.”

Based in London, Samip Mutha is a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Pune University. He completed his Masters in Industrial Engineering from Texas, USA. He has also completed the Global Leadership Development Course from Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad.

The Udupi-based Robosoft Technologies is a subsidiary of TechnoPro Holdings, Japan, a technology solutions company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.