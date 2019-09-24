Router market dips 24% in Q2 even as broadband services expand

India's router market witnessed a steep decline of 24.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 despite growth in broadband services.

According to IDC's Asia/Pacific Quarterly Router Tracker, India’s router market stood at $72.3 million (by vendor revenue) with a steep YoY decline of 24.3 per cent.

"The decline of the router segment in 2Q19 was due to stabilisation, after heavy spending in the past few quarters, and service providers slowing down router investments during the quarter," IDC said in a statement.

Cisco leads the router market with 56.1 per cent market share in 2Q19, followed by Nokia and Huawei.