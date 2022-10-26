RSA, a US-based identity and access management solution provider, plans to hire 100 employees in the next 12 months in India, said Jim Taylor, Chief Product Officer, RSA. In a bid to increase its footprint here, it has also launched a service that will be hosted and run from India, with a primary focus on Indian markets.

The service is focused on providing comprehensive identity and access management capabilities. “We have specifically hosted it in India so that we can manage and maintain Indian data within the borders. Going forward we will invest more and add more capabilities to the service,” Taylor told businessline.

RSA currently has around 220 employees in India and plans to increase the headcount by 50 per cent in the next 12 months. It currently is hiring for 50 positions for its R&D centre, which is its largest R&D site. Taylor says that all its functions are represented in India. The region prominently runs sales and marketing functions.

SaaS business

The company said that it has recorded a 580 per cent YoY growth in its Indian SaaS business. RSA said it has seen traction for its security offering across the verticals - government sector, finance, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure - in India. “The pandemic-induced change in the working model bought a lot of security concerns for organizations. This has seen the market from a security perspective go up as companies are evolving as they are figuring out how to cope with the new normal going forward,” Taylor said.

The company said the increase in cloud adoption in India has spiked the demand for the offering. Taylor said, “As companies moved their critical assets, data, information, and IP to the cloud, securing assets became difficult. This is where we come in and help organisations by providing identity and access management capabilities.”