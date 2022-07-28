CommScope’s Ruckus Networks collaborates with IIT Madras on new R&D Centre

CommScope, the US-based network connectivity solutions provider, has opened its new Ruckus Chennai Research & Design (R&D) Centre in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Research Park to develop networking technologies. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, engineers will concentrate their efforts on wired, wireless, and IoT solutions.

This is the second R&D centre CommScope will have in India, following the facility in Bengaluru, where CommScope is developing application-specific solutions for key vertical markets.

The new R&D centre will host 100 engineers to focus on technology development for the connectivity market. The partnership will enable CommScope to collaborate with IITM to access engineering talent and leverage its best-in-class infrastructure and expert faculty. Internships for research and collaborative projects will be available for students, says a release.

“India’s continued explosion of data consumption is a driving force in the wireless industry,” stated Bart Giordano, Senior Vice President, Ruckus Networks, CommScope. “Partnering with IITMRP is a strategic step towards supporting this growth, while innovating at a faster pace and developing premium global solutions. The R&D centre demonstrates our long-term commitment to showcase not only innovative network infrastructure solutions, but also local design capabilities.”

Ashok Jhunjhunwala, the head of IIT Madras Research Park added, “We believe this collaboration between academia and the industry will help develop and distribute advanced wireless technologies to India and the rest of the world. We're confident that IITM engineers and students will benefit from access to the centre.”