Sale of retail biz: HC declines Future’s plea against Amazon

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Delhi High Court on Monday ruled that the sale of Future Retail Ltd’s retail and wholesale business to Reliance Retail was in line with Indian laws while holding that Amazon was free to write to regulators. Justice Mukta Gupta wrote in her order that FRL managed to make a prima facie case on a couple of grounds.
“The present application is disposed off, declining the grant of interim injunction as prayed for by FRL, however, the Statutory Authorities/Regulators are directed to decide on the applications/objections under the law,” she wrote in the order. CCI has approved the transaction.
Amazon, which is a stakeholder in FRL’s gifting arm FCPL, had filed an Emergency Arbitration in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre after the deal was announced.
The Emergency Arbitrator (EA) passed an interim order restricting Future Retail from taking further steps in the deal with Reliance Industries’ retail arm.
Amazon alleged that RIL is a restricted party as per its agreement with Future Group. Basis which, it approached the Indian statutory authorities to stall the deal. Justice Gupta wrote that the interim order passed by the EA order was valid.
In response to BusinessLine’s query, an Amazon spokesperson said: “We welcome the verdict of the High Court of Delhi rejecting the interim injunction sought by Future Retail and their claim that the Emergency Arbitrator process is invalid under Indian law.”
Over and above this, Justice Gupta noted that the agreement between FCPL and Amazon is against FEMA/FDI norms.
The court, “is prima facie of the opinion that the conflation of the three agreements i.e. FRL SHA, FCPL SHA and FCPL SSA besides creating protective rights in favour of Amazon for its investments also transgress to ‘control’ over FRL requiring government approvals and in the absence thereof are contrary to FEMA/FDI Rules.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...