Samsung launches Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 smartphones

Samsung has launched three new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72.
The smartphones are the latest addition to Samsung’s A-series.
“Galaxy A series will also expand your mobile experience by providing access to the wider Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices, such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag, and Galaxy Tab,” Samsung said in an official release.
The Galaxy A52 and A52 5G both come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The A52 has a 90 Hz refresh rate while the A52 5G has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The devices are powered by an Octa-Core (2x2.3 GHz + 6x1.8 GHz) processor.
The A52 comes in three RAM variants 4GB, 6GB and 8GB, and two storage variants 128 GB or 256GB. The A52 5G comes in 6 GB and 8GB ROM variants and 128 GB and 256GB storage variants.
Storage can be expanded up to 1 TB on these devices with an external micro SD card.
The phones come with a 4,500 mAh battery and support 25W Fast Charging.
As for the camera, the phones have a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth camera.
The rear camera supports digital zoom up to 10X. The devices have a 32MP front camera.
The Galaxy A72 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by an Octa-Core (2x2.3 GHz + 6x1.8 GHz) processor.
The device comes in 6Gb and 8 Gb ROM variants and 128 GB and 256GB storage variants. The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 25W Fast Charging.
It has a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens and an 8MP tele lens. It supports digital zoom up to 30X and optical zoom at 3X. The phone has a 32MP front camera.
All three devices run on Android 11. The phones come with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The devices also come with a range of Galaxy ecosystem features such as SmartThings, Music Share and Quick Share.
The new Galaxy A Series will be available in violet, black, blue and white colours. The India-specific pricing and availability details are yet to be announced.
