Samsung launches Galaxy F41 in India

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of a new smartphone, the Galaxy F41 in India.
Galaxy F41 is the company’s first smartphone under the F Series developed in close partnership with Indian e-commerce company Flipkart.
The smartphone comes with a 6.4 inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display. It is equipped with a 6000mAh battery. The device comes with an in-box 15W type C fast charger.
The F41 is powered by an Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor. It will run on Android 10 with Samsung’s new One UI Core.
The phone has a 64MP camera along with an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens and a 5MP depth lens at the rear.
The phone’s ‘Single Take’ feature will allow users to capture 10 different pictures — 7 photos and 3 videos — at a single click.
Price and availability
The phone comes in ‘Fusion’ black, ‘Fusion’ blue and ‘Fusion’ green colours.
The device will be available in two memory variants — 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced — at ₹16,999 and ₹17,999 respectively.
It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com and select retail stores from October 16.
The company, as part of an introductory offer will lower the price of the device during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days. The 6GB+64GB will be available at a price of ₹15,499 while the 6+128GB variant will cost ₹16,499.
It will also offer discounts for SBI card holders.
“Consumers will also have the option of the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan where they will be able to own the Galaxy F41 by paying only 70 per cent of the device value,” Samsung said.
