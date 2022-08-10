Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung launched a whole new range of devices including two smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, thus extending their foldable smartphones portfolio that they first launched in 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, with its 6.7-inch display, is aimed at consumers keen on creating visual content. With Samsung’s partnership with Meta, the camera is optimised for the most popular social platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

The Samsung Z Fold 4, on the other hand, is aimed at productivity with its S-Pen stylus. Software customisations have been made for users to multitask using the two screens available on the smartphone.

Both smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, have a display refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, come with dynamic AMOLED screens, and can be charged up to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes.

Launches in the wearables segment

The South Korean company also diversified its wearables category by launching two smartwatches — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. While both watches inform the user of a variety of health and fitness parameters, the Watch5 Pro is aimed at serious fitness enthusiasts who spend a lot of time in outdoor activities.

Upgrading the true wireless earbuds category, the company also launched the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. The new earbuds are said to offer crystal-clear audio resolution with minimal codec loss.

The focus on creating and continuing an ecosystem of gadgets that work seamlessly with each other seems to be the focus of the company as it launches this particular range of products.

“Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customisation both inside and out,” said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

The price in the Indian market is yet to be announced; the devices are likely to be available starting early September 2022 in India.