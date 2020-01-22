Samsung likely to launch Galaxy A51 in India today; Here’s what you can expect

Samsung’s next in its Galaxy A50 series, the Samsung Galaxy A51, is expected to launch in India today.

The South Korean smartphone maker launched the model in Vietnam in December 2019.

Samsung India had already put up a teaser page on its website for the A51 earlier this month hinting at an imminent launch with the ‘Notify Me’ button active on the page.

The phone is expected to go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart and Samsung India websites as well as retail stores post-launch.

Specifications

The device will be available in three different variants — 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants with internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

The A51 has dual-SIM capabilities for Nano SIM cards and will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

The device is equipped with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 87.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It also has an Octa-core SoC processor and the Exynos 9611 (10nm) chipset. The battery is a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

As for the camera, Samsung Galaxy A51 is fitted with quad-camera with a 48-MP primary wide lens, a 12-MPl secondary ultra-wide lens, and two 5-MP telephoto lens at the back alongside an LED flash. The selfie camera is a 32-MP front camera. The A51 has Gyro EIS-enabled for tracking.

The Galaxy A 51 is equipped with multiple WLAN options which are Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct and Hotspot, apart from dual-SIM 4G connectivity for mobile data. The latest in the A series is complete with Bluetooth v 5.0, GPS, Radio and USB connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available in multiple colours including Black, Prism Crush, White, Blue and Pink.

Price

The phone is expected to be priced at ₹22,999.

Samsung is also expected to launch its Samsung Galaxy A71 in India by February.