Samsung takes top spot in global smartphone market in August: Report

Samsung regained its top spot in the global smartphone market in August, according to a recent report by Counterpoint Research.
The South Korean electronics giant accounted for 22 per cent of the global smartphone market share in August, according to the report. Huawei had a market share of 16 per cent in August.
“In April, Samsung lost the top spot to Huawei due to sharp declines in its major markets of India and Europe. But in July and August, Samsung rebounded as India recovered from a nationwide lockdown,” the report said.
Samsung witnessed a major recovery in the Indian market, gaining the second highest market share in August after Xiaomi — Samsung’s highest since 2018, majorly due to its “aggressive online channel strategy to benefit from opportunities arising due to anti-China sentiments in the country,” as per the report.
Samsung accounted for 26 per cent of the smartphone market share in India in Q2 2020 as per the report.
As for the global market, the gap between Samsung and Huawei is likely to grow as Huawei’s market share is expected to further decline owing to US trade restrictions.
Samsung and Huawei are followed by Apple and Xiaomi. Apple has managed to gain a 12 per cent market share in August while Xiaomi accounted for 11 per cent of the global market share.
Apple’s sales are likely to rise in November due to the launch of its new iPhone. Apart from this, long lifecycle of the iPhone 11 series and the new iPhone SE will help Apple maintain its market share.
Xiaomi is also witnessing a rise in its global market share, especially in markets with a strong presence from Huawei such as Central Eastern Europe, as per the report.
“Geopolitical policies and political affairs among nations are affecting the smartphone market in many ways,” Research Analyst Minsoo Kang said.
“There will be heightened marketing activity to seize opportunities in these regions and segments. As a result, the concentration of top players in the smartphone market will be much stronger. We see players like Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and OPPO benefiting the most,” Kang added.
