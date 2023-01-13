Sanjeev Nair has taken charge as the new Chief Executive Officer of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram. He is a former Army officer and an accomplished project and operations management professional with two decades of experience in leading large teams in ICT system operations, operational services, organisational strategy Innovation and strategic project management of critical missions in the Army.

Nair has also led the sales and business development department at a cyber intelligence and data analytics solutions-based MSME. As Programme Director at the Innovations for Defense Excellence under the Ministry of Defense, he led programmes aimed at promoting innovation and prototype development by engaging with R&D institutes, academia, industries and start-ups.

Nair completed his MTech in Communication Engineering from IIT Mumbai and an Executive Programme in Business Management for Armed Forces from MDI Gurgaon. He has also completed a course in Technology, Operations, HR and Strategic Management from the Madhya Pradesh Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and the Army War College.