Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD, SAP Labs India and Head of SAP User Enablement, has been appointed Vice-Chairperson of The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom).

In her new role, she will leverage her experience in technology and corporate leadership gained over decades in both India and Germany to help shape India’s TechAde. As the first woman to lead SAP Labs India, SAP’s largest R&D centre globally, Gangadharan oversees product development and innovation at all five centres — Bangalore, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. In addition, she is the Head of SAP User Enablement, which provides enablement for SAP’s entire product portfolio.

Gangadharan said, “Nasscom has played a pivotal role in helping accelerate India’s transition into the innovation hub for the world. I am honoured to assume the office of the Vice-Chairperson at Nasscom and shape the future of India’s Techade in collaboration with some of the finest minds in the industry. India, powered by its engineering R&D prowess, growing scientific capabilities, and large talent base, holds immense potential to drive large-scale digital transformation that is sustainable and accessible to all. I am excited to contribute to this journey.”

Earlier this year, Gangadharan was appointed as Chairperson of the Nasscom GCC Council 2023-25. She also serves on the Board of organisations including Siemens India and Titan Company Limited. She is also a member of the Steering committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, an industry body driving the bilateral trade and deliberations between India and Germany.