SASMOS HET Tech acquires UK’s Westwire Harnessing

SASMOS HET Technologies Ltd, a Bengaluru-based leading manufacturer of electrical and wiring solutions for aerospace and Defence sector, on Friday announced that it has acquired the UK-based manufacturer Westwire Harnessing Limited for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition marks the first international acquisition of SASMOS. Through the acquisition, SASMOS plans to increase Westwire’s annual turnover from £3 million to £10 million in the next five years.

Started in 1986 in Swindon of UK, Westwire manufactures wiring harnesses and electrical products for the global rail, aerospace and defence markets. It has a manufacturing facility on the Headlands Industrial Estate, spread over 10,000 sq. ft. The acquisition is well-poised to strengthen the presence and portfolio of SASMOS in UK and Europe and fulfils SASMOS’ mission to be a global brand. The acquisition will immediately allow SASMOS to leverage Westwire's advanced engineering capabilities, manufacturing expertise and solid client-base. Westwire’s capabilities range from harness design, manufacture, repairs and re-engineering for aerospace, defence, rail and motorsport clients to interconnection box build.

Talking about the acquisition, HG Chandrashekar, Chairman and Managing Director, SASMOS HET Technologies Limited, said, “We have always been on the cusp of transition and transformation that enables us to explore newer markets, portfolios and technology, thereby, aid us offer better solutions to our customers. The strategic acquisition will enhance our offering with additional competence and support that comes from Westwire. As driven by the nation’s commitment of ‘Make for a World’, we are already serving global clients across and a UK set up would be a strategic push towards our expansion to the western world. We are hopeful that the combined strength of both the entities will help us in industry-specific scalability to take on new projects and opportunities in the United Kingdom and Europe.”

Martin Kirkham, who has been part of SASMOS’ senior leadership for several years and who has been appointed as Westwire Harnessing Limited’s Managing Director following the acquisition, said, “SASMOS have been seeking to acquire a UK based manufacturing facility to expand global manufacturing and technical support capabilities. Westwire is seen as the perfect fit to the SASMOS group due to the existing European customer base, current capabilities, and the high skill levels of the local workforce. We look forward to working with our customers in the expansion of the operation.”

The final transaction of the acquisition has been completed with regulatory approvals and business operations are currently active, the company added.