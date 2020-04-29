Info-tech

SC dismisses Vodafone’s ₹4,760 crore tax refund appeal

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on April 29, 2020

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has dismissed an appeal by Vodafone Group Plc’s Indian unit, seeking a tax refund of ₹4,760 crore ($629 million) from the Centre, Bloomberg reported.

According to a copy of the judgment available on the Supreme Court’s website, a two-member panel headed by Justice U.U. Lalit has only allowed the refund of Rs 730 crore and dismissed the case.

The telecom company had earlier moved the court alleging that the income tax department deliberately withheld the dues since 2018.

The dismissal comes as another blow to the telecom giant after mobile operators in India lost a case and were directed to pay a sum of $19 billion to the government of India. Vodafone Idea Ltd. is still struggling to pay $7.2 billion in back fees to the Centre.

The wireless operator, established after the merger of Vodafone Group’s local unit and billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla’s Idea Cellular Ltd., hasn’t reported a quarterly profit since 2017.

