Scripbox co-founder Ashok Kumar ER joins GiveIndia as President

GiveIndia, a Bengaluru-based nonprofit, announced on Thursday the appointment of Ashok Kumar ER its President.

Ashok Kumar brings extensive leadership experience, with a track record of accelerating growth in technology companies, championing purpose-driven transformation initiatives, and leading corporate social responsibility and non-profit funding efforts, said a company release. In his new role, he will be responsible for advancing the strategy and vision, scaling up the donor ecosystem and NGO partnerships, as well as spearheading the next phase of growth and expansion for GiveIndia, it added.

Previously, Ashok Kumar served as the co-founder and CEO of Scripbox, building an online investment service with the mission of making Indians financially independent. He became financially independent before he turned 40, and wanted to share that path with millions of Indians through his Scripbox venture, said the release. His co-founders and management team will continue to run Scripbox, as he pursues his social entrepreneurship passion with GiveIndia. Prior to Scripbox, he has held various leadership positions at IT, telecom and hi-tech companies such as Wipro, Intel, Airtel and Cisco, the release added.

“As the world struggles with challenges such as poverty and inequality, leaders and organisations need to think more consciously about economic value creation driving positive change. Leaders like Ashok, who make the move to social entrepreneurship, help ensure this. Ashok will be a great asset to GiveIndia as we look to continue our growth, and execute on our mission to help deliver equal opportunity to every citizen to succeed in life, irrespective of the circumstances they were born into” said Atul Satija, founder 2.0 and CEO, Give Foundation.

Commenting on his appointment, Ashok Kumar said: “I am thrilled to start my social entrepreneurship journey with GiveIndia. Coming from a small town, lower middle class family, throughout my life, I have been the beneficiary of so many do-gooders giving, it is my turn to enable the world to give and help alleviate poverty through GiveIndia”. He further added, “More than ever, the social sector needs a start-up approach and hyper scale thinking to solve large and complex problems that we are facing as a society. Along with my team, I am looking forward to propel Giveindia to the next phase of growth."

Founded in 2000, GiveIndia has been promoting giving for the last two decades through its online donations platform, consumer and workplace giving partnerships. GiveIndia is looking to scale its donor base from 3 lakhs to 20 lakhs over the next 5 years, and invest in developing its giving platform further, strengthening the team and widening the base of everyday donors in the country. GiveIndia is also looking to partner with online consumer companies and brands to make giving much more convenient, and collaborate with a wider network of corporates to enable giving at their workplace, the release said.