Self-drive mobility start-up to offer 1000+ free cars to healthcare workers for commuting

India’s homegrown Self-drive mobility start-up Revv today announced its initiative to offer cars at zero fee to assist healthcare workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the official release, in times when healthcare workers continue to fight the pandemic, the unavailability of public transport options has made their daily commute to hospitals more difficult. Revv believes that with this initiative the problem of commuting could be solved.
This service is available in 5 metropolis - Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune. In each of these cities, Revv promises to make its current fleet of cars available, free of charge, to healthcare workers currently engaged in active duty at a hospital, upon submission of relevant ID proof. Revv will mobilize 1000+ cars to start with and include more as the need escalates.
In each of the 5 cities where Revv is providing this service, healthcare workers can reach out to Revv to place a booking. Revv will also add the service to its website and apps soon. After placing the booking, the healthcare worker can pick up the car from Revv’s delivery centers, and use it entirely free of charge. The Delhi-based company will require the user to share a copy of his proof of work (such as the hospital ID card) at the time of placing the booking. Revv mentioned that all the cars would be sanitized before handover.
According to Revv’s Co-founders, healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 crisis at the frontline are the true heroes, and several of them are facing challenges with their commute to hospitals because of no availability of public transport. This is the least that Revv can do for them.
The cofounders, in a joint statement, said: “We’re inviting partners across these cities to help us accelerate this. For example, In Bengaluru, we are partnering with a 12,000 strong citizen volunteer group, to facilitate the distribution of these cars to healthcare workers that they are engaged with.”
