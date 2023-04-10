ServiceNow has appointed Kamolika Gupta Peres as its Vice President and Managing Director for Indian Sub-Continent. Based out of Mumbai, Peres will lead ServiceNow’s business teams in India.

Peres previously led Google Cloud’s Enterprise, Midmarket, and SAARC business in India. An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, she has had a distinguished career across some of the biggest names in technology including Google, SAP, Ericsson, and IBM, including overseas stints in Turkey and Thailand.

Also read: Let’s keep the CEO appointments simple

Mitch Young, APAC President, ServiceNow, said, “Kamolika joins ServiceNow at a time when India is igniting ServiceNow’s global growth. ServiceNow in India already serves all top 10 technology providers and three of the top five banks.” He noted Peres as a culture-focused leader, who builds highly engaged and inclusive teams that relish working at speed to achieve strong results.

India also serves as an important technical hub for ServiceNow with its India Development Centre (largest outside of the US), led by Sumeet Mathur, VP and MD, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Centre, underpinning our platform innovation and accelerating global operations, said the company.

Also read: Qi Ventures appoints Keni as MD of Institutional Business

Peres said, “ServiceNow has an incredibly strong opportunity in India to be a fundamental driver of the nation’s digital transformation efforts. India is a top priority for ServiceNow and I look forward to leading the team through the next phase of growth in the market.”