ShareChat strikes global licensing deal with Saregama

ShareChat on Thursday announced a global licensing deal with one of India’s largest music labels Saregama to license its music for ShareChat and Moj platforms.

The deal enables the platform to use Saregama’s catalogue for social experiences on ShareChat and Moj.

“As part of this deal, Saregama will license its large catalogue to both platforms allowing for the large community of ShareChat and Moj members to create their own short video content using the Saregama library,” ShareChat said in an official release.

Saregama’s catalogue contains music across genres in over 18 languages.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said, “It’s great to partner with ShareChat for both their apps. Saregama has a very large library of Hindi and regional music, which is just apt for a platform like this where users are so innovatively creating content using music.”

Berges Y Malu, Director, Sharechat, said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Saregama to allow our community of users to create fresh new content alongside their favourite retro music from Saregama.”

ShareChat further said that it had over 180 million active users across ShareChat and Moj.

Saregama had previously signed a similar global deal with Facebook to license its music for video and other social experiences across social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.