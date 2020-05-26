Shopmatic introduces grocery web-stores to take local Kirana stores online

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has hampered the day-to-day functioning of local grocery stores across the country. Against this backdrop, e-commerce brand Shopmatic has expanded its portfolio to include tailored solutions especially for India’s kirana stores looking to create an online presence.

The company mentioned that through its latest launch, Shopmatic will allow local shop owners to build their web-stores without the need for technical or coding experience.

The solution will cover all aspects of an online grocery store, including pre-built catalogues with unlimited listings, easy inventory management, secure and instant online payments, contactless delivery, and self pick-up options.

Speaking on the launch, Anurag Avula, Co-founder & CEO, Shopmatic, said in an official statement: “The relevance and need for digital selling has been further emphasized due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital selling is the new normal today and we are focussed on helping all small businesses to create an online presence for themselves to stay relevant, at all times.”

He added: “We are very excited to introduce our latest solution, created exclusively for kirana stores during Covid. Grocery store owners and kirana dukaan owners can now create their stores on the Shopmatic platform with the ease of pre-built catalogs that save them a lot of time and effort to go online."

The company noted that with its tech-centric solutions, shop owners will be able to use their phones to track inventory, sales, orders, customers, among others. They will be able to offer multiple online payment options such as Paytm, PayU, PayPal, and offer net banking, UPI, debit card, credit cards, payment links, and bank transfer options to their customers.

Shopmatic stressed that the new feature has a pre-built catalogue, where merchants will be able to share products on Whatsapp and share payment links with their customers.

To ensure the safety of customers and shop owners, Shopmatic stated that it has facilitated a flexible and contactless delivery system. Shop owners can organize the daily delivery of orders by location and time slot. For immediate and safe customer collection, it has also extended the option of store pick-up.