Shrugging off slowdown, global IT spending to rise 3.7 per cent in 2020

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Here’s a piece of good news for the Indian IT industry. After a lull in spending in 2019, global IT spending is likely to go up by 3.7 per cent in 2020, due primarily to enterprise software spending. The IT spend this year is pegged at $3.7 trillion in 2019, a marginal increase of 0.4 per cent over the 2018 figure.
Despite the ongoing tariff war, IT spending in the US is forecast to grow 3.5 per cent in 2019, but that in China is expected to grow at only a dismal 0.1 per cent.
“Tariffs do not have a direct effect on IT spending, yet. Should tariffs extend to devices such as PCs and mobile phones, we will likely see manufacturers switch supply routes to minimise costs and have their technology made outside China,” John-David Lovelock, Research Vice-President at Gartner, said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Global IT spending, however, is expected to rebound in 2020 with a growth of 3.7 per cent, due primarily to enterprise software spending,” consulting and research firm Garnter Inc, has said.
“The slowdown in IT spending in 2019 is not expected to stretch as far into 2020, despite concerns over a recession and companies cutting back on discretionary IT spending,” John-David Lovelock said.
Prompted by regulatory compliance issues, companies are spending more on IT security. Gartner expects that spending on security would increase by 10.5 per cent in 2019, with cloud security projected to grow 41.2 per cent over the next five years.
“This is not just about keeping the ‘bad guys’ out. It is also about the growing need to be compliant with tariffs and trade policy, intellectual property rights, and privacy laws,” he said.
The devices market will , however, see the sharpest spending decline among all segments in 2019, down 5.3 per cent from $713 billion in 2018. This segment is, however, expected to see a modest growth of 1.2 per cent in 2020.
The US leads in cloud adoption and accounts for over half of the global spending on cloud. Some countries lag by one to seven years in cloud adoption rates. The UK and China, too, witnessed high cloud spending.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism