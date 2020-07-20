Sibros closes $12 million Series A funding

Deep Connected Vehicle platform company Sibros has closed $12 million in Series A funding, taking the total capital raised to over $15 million.

Nexus Venture Partners led this round with participation from Moneta Ventures and Twin Ventures. The funds will be used to expand Sibros’ product offerings, customer engagement and core teams in Silicon Valley and beyond, the company said in a statement.

“The acceleration of the software-defined vehicle has thrown automakers into a chaotic new maze of software and data management complexity,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO of Sibros.

“In order to stay ahead and enable new functionalities, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) must adopt a software-first approach throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle,” he added.

Sibros platform connects and manages vehicle software inventory and configurations for full in-vehicle firmware updates and deep data collection from every sensor and component for advanced analytics. This deep vehicle-to-cloud approach enables automakers to use one system for all use cases, from delivering new connected apps and services to addressing software and firmware defects and critical updates — entirely over-the-air (OTA) and at programmatic scale.