byteXL, a skilling solutions company, has signed an agreement with TOOOPLE Technologies Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based edTech player.

The Singapore firm will provide international standard certifications to all byteXL-partnered colleges and students using its project framework, which has been endorsed by NOCN (the UK).

“The agreement will help students get internationally accredited certifications endorsed by NOCN (UK) in emerging technologies,” a byteXL statement said here on Monday.

“byteXL-TOOOPLE aims to skill 2.50 lakh graduating students in the first year itself,” it said.

The two sides will offer two major programmes leading to international certifications—applied project development (APD) for students and mentoring projects for impact to support and upskill college faculty members.

byteXL works with over 90 engineering colleges in seven States to provide students with skills in latest skills. TOOOPLE is a skill-development and technology aggregation platform.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit