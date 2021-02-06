Skype rolls out new update across devices: Here’s all you need to know

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Skype has released its latest update for the platform across all devices.
THe new update includes features such as background blur feature for Android along with bug fixes and improvements.
The background blur feature which was previously available for desktop users and iOS device users will now also be available for Android users with the Skype version 8.68 updated.
The platform has also upgraded the custom reaction picker including adding more reactions for Windows, Linux, and Web as well as for Android, iPhone, and iPad.
The update brings about new bug fixes and stability improvements. The virtual cameras on MacOS X will work again with the update. It has also fixed the missing sound issue in Voice Messages and performance issues with the Emoji picker in the latest version.
The platform has also made some improvements to the Share extension in Skype for iPhone and iPad, adding support for dark theme and improving performance.
The new features will be rolled out gradually over the next few days, Skype said.
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...