Smartphone sales getting back on track: Vivo India

As the nation is witnessing the fourth phase of the lockdown with the calibrated lifting of restrictions, global smartphone brand Vivo says that the smartphone industry is slowly getting back on track.

Close to 70 per cent or approximately 50,000 of Vivo’s retail partner outlets across the country are already operational as per the guidelines of their respective State governments. Also, there is no change in retailer margins during the pandemic, the smartphone company mentioned.

Vivo said that it has adopted a new Vivo Smart Retail model to enable business continuity for its pan India retail network that is helping consumers connect with retailers from the comfort of their homes.

The company claimed that it has put in place a robust process that is enabling offline partners to connect with consumers while adhering to all statutory requirements and regulations of the government.

Customers can send-in their Vivo product related queries to retailers via SMS, Vivo India e-store and Vivo India’s Facebook page. The company has already received more than 30,000 consumer enquires on these platforms, it noted.

Over 50 per cent of the service centres are operational pan-India to support the users. All retail stores and the after-sale service centers are adhering to guidelines prescribed by Government and local authorities, the Chinese technology company informed.

Nipun Marya, Director – Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in an official statement: “As we all adapt ourselves to the new normal, we are seeing that business is slowly getting back on track as lockdown restrictions are eased across the country. These are encouraging signs for the smartphone industry. We are committed to supporting our 70,000 retail partners as we together strive to get closer to business as usual.”