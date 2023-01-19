Smartphone shipments declined 6 per cent in India to 151.6 million units in 2022, compared to 2021, according to market research firm Canalys. A significant drop in shipments was recorded in the fourth quarter (CYQ4), falling 27 per cent to 32.4 million units.

“India was better positioned to weather the global downturn than other markets. But domestic consumer spending cooled in the last few months of 2022,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, an analyst at Canalys. He added: “Even during the festive season, the domestic market suffered a fall in transactions, retail spending and electronic imports. In 2022, consumers already had up-to-date technology they bought during the pandemic, thereby delaying further purchases.” This led to smartphone brands struggling with inventory management because demand was subdued.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi remained the leading brand in 2022, but lost its leadership position in CYQ4 2022, and fell to third place in the same quarter with shipments of 5.5 million units. Realme, another Chinese smartphone brand, faced a downward trend with shipments touching 2.7 million units in the same quarter.

South Korean company Samsung, which lost its leadership position to Xiaomi in CYQ3 2017, regained the leadership spot in CYQ4 2022 with 6.7 million units shipped for a market share of 21 per cent. Number two and three positions in the same quarter were captured by Chinese brands Vivo and OPPO, respectively. Vivo shipped 6.4 million units, mainly through its offline channels. OPPO shipped 5.4 million units in the same quarter.

On the global front, smartphone shipments fell by 17 per cent (year-on-year) in Q4 2022, with entire 2022 shipments declining by 11 per cent to fewer than 1.2 billion, according to Canalys.

Despite shrinking demand and manufacturing issues in China’s Zhengzhou, Apple reclaimed the top spot in Q4 and achieved its highest quarterly market share at 25 per cent, according to market research firm Canalys. Samsung finished the quarter second with a 20 per cent market share but was the largest vendor for the entire year.