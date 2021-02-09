Snapchat launches ‘Friend Check-Up’ feature

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature to help users filter out their friend list on the platform.

The new feature Friend Check Up will prompt Snapchat users to review their friend lists and “make sure it’s made up of people they still want to be connected to,” Snap explained in an official release.

They will receive a notification for the same in their profile.

“Friend Check Up will serve to remind Snapchatters that over time they may have added someone to their friends list who they may no longer want to be in touch with on our app,” Snap said.

“With a quick, private, convenient process, Friend Check Up enables Snapchatters to clean up their lists and comfortably remove those who don’t need to be there or may have been added as a mistake,” it added.

The feature will start rolling out globally for Android devices within weeks, and for iOS devices in the coming months.

This new feature is part of the platform’s comprehensive campaign that it kicked off last month on Global Privacy Day with an aim to further integrate online safety and privacy education in Snapchat.

Last month, it rolled out a new safety channel on its Discovery Platform called Safety Snapshot produced in partnership with outside experts.

“Each month, this channel will provide Snapchatters with straightforward tips, starting with an episode going live today that walks Snapchatters through how to better protect their account by verifying their email and phone number,” Snap had said.

The social media major also announced partnerships in the United States and the United Kingdom for additional safety resources.