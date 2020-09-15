Snapdeal, autonomous mobility start-up Ottonomy test last-mile delivery using robots

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal and autonomous mobility start-up Ottonomy IO have successfully tested last-mile delivery using robots. To make e-commerce deliveries safer for its users, the orders placed by users were delivered in the last mile by a robot with the package sanitised on the way.
Programmed with the layout of the delivery areas, the robots navigate to reach the consumer. Once the delivery robot arrives at the doorstep, the customer receives an alert. Through a unique QR code sent to the user, the hold area of the robot can be unlocked and the customer can retrieve their order. Since the delivery robots can carry multiple orders at a time, the QR code used by the customer only unlocks the specific package hold area that contains the order placed by the user.
Ottonomy IO conducted e-commerce delivery experiments with Snapdeal in select locations of Delhi-NCR. The delivery robots were stationed at the entrance of residential societies, wherein the delivery agent scanned a QR code and placed the package inside. Equipped with the society’s map, the robot navigated to reach the consumer and disinfected the packet with ultraviolet lighting, on the way.
“We are investing heavily in artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop future-oriented capabilities. Delivery via robots is part of the evolving future of logistics and we are excited to partner with Ottonomy IO to test these technologies. We believe that delivery robots will have a unique role to play in e-commerce deliveries in large townships, institutional campuses and other managed residential environments. Contactless delivery via robotic vehicles is a step in building a safer and convenient future for shoppers”, said a Snapdeal spokesperson.
“Contactless delivery is the need of the hour to ensure shopper safety and enhanced experience. Automating the last-mile delivery process and clubbing it with contactless interaction helps address safety concerns of both shoppers and delivery professionals,” said Ritukar Vijay, co-founder, Ottonomy IO.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...