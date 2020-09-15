Snapdeal, autonomous mobility start-up Ottonomy test last-mile delivery using robots

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal and autonomous mobility start-up Ottonomy IO have successfully tested last-mile delivery using robots. To make e-commerce deliveries safer for its users, the orders placed by users were delivered in the last mile by a robot with the package sanitised on the way.

Programmed with the layout of the delivery areas, the robots navigate to reach the consumer. Once the delivery robot arrives at the doorstep, the customer receives an alert. Through a unique QR code sent to the user, the hold area of the robot can be unlocked and the customer can retrieve their order. Since the delivery robots can carry multiple orders at a time, the QR code used by the customer only unlocks the specific package hold area that contains the order placed by the user.

Ottonomy IO conducted e-commerce delivery experiments with Snapdeal in select locations of Delhi-NCR. The delivery robots were stationed at the entrance of residential societies, wherein the delivery agent scanned a QR code and placed the package inside. Equipped with the society’s map, the robot navigated to reach the consumer and disinfected the packet with ultraviolet lighting, on the way.

“We are investing heavily in artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop future-oriented capabilities. Delivery via robots is part of the evolving future of logistics and we are excited to partner with Ottonomy IO to test these technologies. We believe that delivery robots will have a unique role to play in e-commerce deliveries in large townships, institutional campuses and other managed residential environments. Contactless delivery via robotic vehicles is a step in building a safer and convenient future for shoppers”, said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

“Contactless delivery is the need of the hour to ensure shopper safety and enhanced experience. Automating the last-mile delivery process and clubbing it with contactless interaction helps address safety concerns of both shoppers and delivery professionals,” said Ritukar Vijay, co-founder, Ottonomy IO.