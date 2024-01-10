Data Cloud company Snowflake has announced the appointment of Vijayant Rai as the new Managing Director, responsible for driving the business growth and Go-To-Market strategy for Snowflake in India.

He will be succeeding Singapore based Vimal Venkatram, who has moved to a regional role for Snowflake. With over 27 years of experience in senior sales positions across companies, driving new business and revenue growth, expanding business in India, and attracting and retaining talent, Rai comes with a expertise in driving business transformation for customers, the company said.

Rai will spearhead Snowflake’s business expansion across India, overseeing strategy, sales and execution, fostering strategic partnership engagements across the country, and driving the adoption of Snowflake’s Data Cloud across various industries, such as retail and CPG, manufacturing, public sector, startups, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and BFSI.

“India is a dynamic growth market that is rapidly transitioning to a data-driven economy. As Managing Director, my primary focus will be to help our customers fully mobilise their data into successful business outcomes. I am excited to join Snowflake at this pivotal point.” Rai said.

Snowflake has recently announced a slew of new features, including Snowflake Cortex currently in private preview, that facilitates businesses with swift development of AI applications, further bolstering their commitment to driving innovation in the Indian market, he added.

Before joining Snowflake, Rai served as the Executive Director at Microsoft India, and was the Country Leader for the BFSI industry segment in the company. Prior to this, he also held leadership roles in Salesforce, SAP, and CA Technologies.

Sanjay Deshmukh, Senior Vice President of ASEAN and India said, “We believe that our business in India is at an inflection point of wider adoption across all industries, and with Vijayant’s successful track record in building and scaling businesses, we are confident that he will spearhead our expansion in the local market and drive strong growth across all of our portfolios.”

