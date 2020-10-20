Amazon’s Great Indian Festival: OnePlus, Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi make record sales

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival witnessed record sales with the biggest ever opening for its sellers and brand partners, the company said.

The festival that on midnight of October 16 with Prime Early Access and opened up for all customers on October 17.

Amazon, in an update about the festival, said that smartphones, large appliances and consumer electronics were the top sold categories on its platforms as part of the sale with OnePlus, Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi making record sales.

Also read: Amazon fake reviews reach holiday season levels during pandemic

The e-commerce giant further said that it had sold more iPhones in one day than it had sold in the entire festival sale period of last year.

The sales were driven by a low-priced iPhone 11 which is listed for ₹47,999. Other popular smartphones on the platform were Redmi Note Series, Redmi 9A, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord and Samsung M31 Prime Edition.

Newly-launched smartphones including the OnePlus 8T, Samsung M31 Prime Edition and the OnePlus Nord (Gray Ash) also received a positive response, it said.

Among other electronics, Asus, Lenovo and HP had led the laptop sales while Samsung and Apple were the leading tablets.

Amazon devices

Amazon further added that over 1 lakh customers bought Amazon devices, Echo and Fire TV devices while Kindle’s sales were 2.5 times the first-day sales of last year.

Also read: Festive season begins on a sour note for Flipkart and Amazon

The tech giant said the festival witnessed a strong start with SMBs witnessing sales worth ₹10 lakh in the pre-festive lead-up and the first 48 hours of the sale.

Most of the demand was driven by customers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Over 66 per cent sellers, 91 per cent of new customers, and 66 per cent of new Prime sign-ups were from small towns with customers shopping in 5 Indian languages, Manish Tiwary, Vice-President, Amazon India, said.