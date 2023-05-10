WhatsApp has dismissed a Twitter engineer’s allegation that it is accessing his device’s microphone in the background. The messaging platform gave the clarification after Foad Dabiri has claimed that WhatsApp app on his Android phone was constantly using the microphone while he was asleep. The engineer’s tweet amassed 71 million views.

WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6AM (and that's just a part of the timeline!) What's going on? pic.twitter.com/pNIfe4VlHV — Foad Dabiri (@foaddabiri) May 6, 2023

Reacting to Dabiri’s claim, Twitter chief Elon Musk tweeted, “Trust nothing, not even nothing.”

Trust nothing, not even nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

Declining the privacy breach, WhatsApp said that only users have full control over their mic settings. The platform further claimed that it only accesses the mic when a user is on a voice or video call within the app. Even then, they are end-to-end encrypted, WhatsApp clarified.

Users have full control over their mic settings



Once granted permission, WhatsApp only accesses the mic when a user is making a call or recording a voice note or video - and even then, these communications are protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot hear them — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 9, 2023

The messaging platform had contacted the Twitter engineer who is using Google Pixel phone.

“We believe this is a bug on Android that misattributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate,” it added.

“Violation of privacy”

Union Minister of State for IT & Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said the government will examine the issue.

“This is an unacceptable breach and violation of privacy. We will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as new Digital Personal Data protection bill is being readied,” the Minister said in a tweet.

This is an unacceptable breach n violation of #Privacy



We will be examinig this immdtly and will act on any violation of privacy even as new Digital Personal Data protection bill #DPDP is being readied.@GoI_MeitY@_DigitalIndiahttps://t.co/vtFrST4bKP — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) May 10, 2023

Meanwhile, several other users have also claimed that they faced similar issues.

WhatsApp is no longer end-to-end encrypted. I had a conversation with a friend inbox only to start seeing ads on my FB TL. How can you explain this🙃 — Simiyu Nalianya 🇰🇪 (@Simiyu_Nalianya) May 9, 2023

I'm convinced Meta and Zuckerberg are lying. They spy with mics. Last year I stood in the doorway of my office, my company FB account open on my desktop behind me, and was having a conversation with my assistant and accountant regarding a company retreat and we started discussing… — Aaron Palmer (@aaronpalmer) May 9, 2023

I can confirm this bug exists in Android Pixels. In my case (Pixel 7 Pro), the WhatsApp mic usage was genuine, but it's the Amazon Shopping app that was shown as continuously using my microphone. pic.twitter.com/nlfMjQ39mV — Sachin Tandon (@cugwmui) May 10, 2023

