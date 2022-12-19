Elon Musk launched a poll on Twitter asking users if he should step down as the head of the company. Around 56 per cent voted yes.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

This comes after Twitter announced that users will no longer be able to link to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon and other platforms the company described as “prohibited.”

As per reports, the move generated immediate criticism that Musk promised not to make any more major policy changes without an online survey of users.

“My apologies. Won’t happen again,” Musk tweeted, before launching a new 12-hour poll asking if he should step down as head of Twitter. “I will abide by the results of this poll.”

The microblogging site recently restored the accounts of some journalists, which were suspended earlier following the results of a poll. “The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Musk wrote.

