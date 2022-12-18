Elon Musk has restored some of the Twitter accounts he suspended earlier following the results of a poll conducted.

“The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Musk tweeted.

The Chief Twit earlier conducted a poll asking users’ take to unsuspend accounts to which 58.7 per cent voted for immediate action.

Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

Twitter on Thursday suspended the accounts of journalists who wrote about it and its owner Elon Musk.

Musk said that any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. The move impacted journalists working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications.

As of Saturday, the Musk plane-tracking account remained suspended. Musk’s deactivations have drawn sharp criticism from media organisations, the EU and the United Nations, according to reports.

“In addition, Twitter will make it easier to see tweets from just those you follow, as well as other tweet curations,” Musk tweeted.

