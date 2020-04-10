My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Facebook adds ‘Quiet Mode’ for users to manage time spent on app
Facebook on Thursday rolled out a new “Quiet Mode” for its native mobile app for iOS and Android users.
The new feature will mute “most” push notifications from within the application. The app will remind users that the ‘Quiet Mode’ has been turned on every time they enter the app.
The company had updated users on the feature in a Covid Newsroom post, describing it as a way for users to manage their time during the pandemic.
“Whether it’s to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep without distraction or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance for how you use Facebook,” it had said.
“We added Quiet Mode, which mutes most push notifications, and if you try to open Facebook while in Quiet Mode, you’ll be reminded that you set this time aside to limit your time in the app,” it further said.
The feature is different from the existing “mute push notifications” setting that lets users stop push notifications that are not generated within the app, for a specific amount of time.
Instead, this Quiet Mode will be available on Facebook’s “Your Time on Facebook” dashboard and will work both manually and on a set schedule as per the user’s choice.
Apart from the Quiet mode, Facebook has also added a few more features including shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences. The preferences allow users to control the type of posts they see in their News Feed as well as the updates that they receive, the social media giant had said.
