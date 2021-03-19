Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Facebook allows users to set up with physical security key to login on mobiles
Two-factor authentication adds an additional layer of security while logging in to account
Facebook will now allow users to set up two-factor authentication with a physical security key to log into their account on mobile.
The social media major has allowed users to set up two-factor authentication with a physical security key on desktop since 2017. It is now expanding the feature to mobile.
“You can set up two-factor authentication and log into Facebook on iOS and Android mobile devices using a security key — available to anyone in the world,” Facebook announced in a blog post.
“Physical security keys — which can be small enough to fit on your keychain — notify you each time someone tries accessing your Facebook account from a browser or mobile device we don’t recognize. We ask you to confirm it’s you with your key, which attackers don’t have,” it explained.
Two-factor authentication adds an additional layer of security while logging in to prevent unauthorised access to an account. Generally, two-factor authentication can be set up using either a code sent through a text message, an authentication app or a security key.
Users can enrol their security key in two-factor authentication within the Security and Login section of your Settings on Facebook.
Other major platforms such as Twitter are also expanding support for physical security keys.
Earlier this week, Twitter announced that it will now allow users to secure their account with multiple security keys on both, mobile and web.
“Secure your account (and that alt) with multiple security keys. Now you can enrol and login with more than one physical key on both mobile and web,” it had said.
The microblogging platform had updated the two-factor authentication feature to allow users to log in with their physical security key on the Twitter app on mobile in December last year.
